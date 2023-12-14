Christmas awareness about violence

Research commissioned by the Home Office suggested that the largest cluster of homicide victims between April 2019 and March 2022 was males aged over 25 killed in a public space. Hence the Home Office has launched an initiative aimed at reducing such homicides.

The research showed that of the 447 homicides in this cluster, 42 per cent (186 in total) were alcohol related and 58pc (260 in total) were drug related, meaning that the victim or perpetrator had consumed alcohol or drugs at the time of the homicide. As a result, the initiative will focus on the night-time economy. A communications campaign will aim at raising awareness and influencing behavioural change, and police force-led activity which will focus on hotspot areas in an effort to drive down homicides associated with the night-time economy over Christmas.

Policing Minister Chris Philp said: “As we head into the festive season, there will be an increasing number of people out for end of year celebrations. We want everyone to act safely and look out for friends who end up in heated situations which can quickly escalate.

“We’ve seen the tragic consequences that just one punch can have, and that is why we are supporting a new winter homicide initiative delivering police-led preventative activity in high-risk areas and targeted communications to encourage people to walk away from violent situations which can change lives forever.”

The comms campaign features a quiz to find out what role men play in their group of mates. Visit https://wewalkaway.uk/what-kind-of-mate-are-you/.

And until January 1, Operation Limit will see all police forces across England and Wales increasing their presence on the nation’s roads, with the aim of preventing deaths and serious injuries caused by people who drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Meanwhile Pubwatch, the group of pubwatch schemes, is holding its 2024 conference on March 5, at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria, in Sheffield. Speakers will include Daniel Davies, from New Brighton Pubwatch; and Michele Somers of Nottingham Pubwatch. Visit https://www.nationalpubwatch.org.uk/.