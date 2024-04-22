SKSC (Smurfit Kappa Security Concepts), the high security printing and identity management company, has received an Irish Enterprise Award. The firm reports it’s in recognition of its success in the domestic and international markets. The award from EU Business Magazine is given to organisations that ‘are influencing change and breaking out of industry boundaries to bring something new and exciting to their respective markets’.

With its roots in Ireland, SKSC has seen award winning projects including the Irish Passport and has clients in Europe, Africa, the Middle and Far East and South America. The company adds that it prides itself in delivering bespoke, dynamic and innovative solutions, that are designed to make the world a safer place, helping to protect against criminal elements. This includes keeping up to date with the latest fraud and counterfeit trends, and in response designing products to combat future attacks and address the ever-improving technological techniques used by ‘bad actors’.

Peter Thomas, pictured, Managing Director at SKSC, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen for this prestigious award which is testament to the quality of our people who are at the very heart of our operations.”

Visit https://www.smurfitkappasecurityconcepts.com/.