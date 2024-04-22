Misinformation survey

Most, 76 per cent of those surveyed for a tech firm in the UK find it hard to verify whether online content (whether images, video or audio) that they are consuming is trustworthy. Misinformation is regarded as one of the biggest threats facing society – a concern that may be eroding trust in some platforms where misinformation is spread. That’s according to Adobe.

Dana Rao, executive vice president, General Counsel and Chief Trust Officer at Adobe, said: “As the results of this study clearly show, it is critical that we educate consumers about the dangers of deepfakes and provide them with tools to understand what is true. With elections coming, now is the time to adopt protective technologies like Content Credentials to help restore trust in the digital content we are consuming.”

Most people – the survey covered the United States, France and Germany besides the UK – consider the credibility of a source before sharing content but believe that having the tools and media literacy skills to verify whether a content is true is important. And most across the countries surveyed agreed that children should be taught media literacy skills as part of their school curriculum.