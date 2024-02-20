Shop worker abuse comment

British Retail Consortium (BRC) crime survey figures of violence and abuse towards UK shop workers are incredibly concerning, comments Kieran Mackie, managing director of the security contractor Amulet. He writes:

“Front-line staff in retail positions deserve to work in safe and supportive environments. The BRC’s figures highlight the importance of a security presence in retail spaces. Security officers represent a layer of protection that can deter people from committing crimes and abuse. This is especially important considering that 60 per cent of BRC respondents stated that the police response was poor or very poor. This suggests that a safety presence is needed prior to police intervention.

“Security personnel provide much more than a physical presence. They are required to have soft skills that can help de-escalate threatening scenarios and communicate with people displaying violent or concerning behaviour. This should be the first option, with physical intervention only used as a last resort. It’s up to security providers to ensure that their officers are equipped with the necessary soft skills.

“In shopping centres, having an on-site security presence means officers are close by and on call without being obtrusive, and is much more cost effective than each individual outlet hiring their own security. Officers also function as customer support throughout the area, helping direct people and answer questions, which is again where those soft skills are useful.

“No retail worker should be scared to go to work or anticipate harassment or abuse of any sort. Security officers can help reduce the likelihood of abuse and reassure retail workers that they are protected.”

Background

For this month’s survey visit the BRC website. Similarly the trade association last month in its manifesto for the retail industry – Accelerating Investment in the Everywhere Economy – ahead of this year’s likely general election, states that retailers also report significant increases in antisocial behaviour and vagrancy in and around shops, impacting staff and deterring shoppers and visitors. Some in retail complain also of poor police response to retail crime.

The manifesto proposes a standalone offence like in Scotland of assaulting, threatening or abusing a retail worker in England and Wales, and work with the devolved administration in Northern Ireland to deliver similar protection.

About the firm

Amulet is an SIA-approved contractor. Among its clients, it provides uniformed heritage wardens for Greater London Authority, which is responsible for the care, control and management of Trafalgar Square (pictured) and Parliament Square Gardens, there as ambassadors for visitors, enforcers of bylaws and managers of lawful protests while deterring anti-social behaviour. Visit https://www.amulet.co.uk/.