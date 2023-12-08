AUCSO Fellowship for Trevor Jones

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the UK-based body for security professionals working in higher and further education has awarded Trevor Jones, (former chair of AUCSO, pictured) a Fellowship. A ceremony took place on Friday, November 24, at the AUCSO Northern Region meeting at the University of York, hosted by association vice chair Geoff Brown.

Trevor was AUCSO’s chair between 2018 and 2021, and Vice Chair between 2015 and 2018, and is Head of Security at the University of Salford. He was featured in the November 2020 print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Trevor is soon to retire from Salford. The award was presented to him by Oliver Curran, AUCSO chair in the presence of Julie Charge, Executive Director of Finance at the University of Salford, Julie Barker, AUCSO Chief Operations Officer and Geoff Brown.

Ollie Curran, said: “We were honoured to present Trevor with this award as he has worked tirelessly for AUCSO for many years, and we wanted to recognise the outstanding contribution he has made to the association. We are truly grateful for everything he has done.”

Trevor is only the sixth AUCSO Fellow. He joins Alfred Feichtinger, the first European Region Chair, Bernadette Duncan MBE, Chair 2001-2002, Ray Wheatley, Current Ireland Region Chair, David Owen, Secretary 2000-2017 and Brian Scofield, Treasurer 2015-2019.

Trevor said: “I’m proud and delighted to have been bestowed this honour and to be in such great company makes it even more special.”

The University of Liverpool in April 2024 will host AUCSO’s annual Easter conference.