The UK Government is developing a UK Resilience Academy that will improve skills, said Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden in an annual ‘resilience statement‘ to the House of Commons.

He said of the Academy: “It will provide a range of learning and training opportunities for the ‘whole of society’. For professionals there will be a curriculum to build skills, knowledge and networks and a centre of excellence for exercising. For businesses there will be greater guidance and particular assistance on threats to Critical National Infrastructure and cyber.

“And for citizens there will be a unified government resilience website which will provide practical advice on how households can prepare, as part of a campaign to raise awareness of simple steps individuals can take to improve their resilience.”

He hailed the National Risk Register published this summer and featured in the September print edition of Professional Security Magazine as ‘the most transparent ever’. Mr Dowden, the lead Minister for resilience, spoke of continuing to develop an approach to chronic risks. He said: “These are the challenges which, if left unchecked, will continue to erode our economy, society, community and national security. Building on the National Risk Register, published in August, we are developing new analysis and a programme of action that we will publish next year.”

The Cabinet Office in December 2022 published the UK Government Resilience Framework, setting out the Government’s approach to resilience.