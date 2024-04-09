Figen Murray first patron of Aucso

Figen Murray OBE has agreed to become the first patron of Aucso, the university security managers’ association. This was announced this morning at the association’s AGM, the first day of its 40th anniversary conference, at the University of Liverpool.

Figen, pictured left at last month’s Women in Security (WiS) tea, is the mother of Martyn Hett, one of 22 killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack of May 22, 2017, who’s been campaigning for a counter terrorism law, known as Martyn’s Law, and in Home Office-speak the Protect Duty. While the Home Office is ‘analysing your feedback’ after a second consultation over the draft Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill and smaller premises, which closed last month, Figen continues to speak to and lobby politicians from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak down.

It’s meant that Figen has spent much time among the private security industry, for example being presented with a WiS award in London in 2022; and a NAHS (National Association for Healthcare Security) award at their dinner in November in Birmingham, as featured in the January print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

She’s no stranger to Aucso, having attended and spoken at previous conferences. As for academia, she gained a Master’s Degree in counter-terrorism from the University of Cumbria; and Salford University gave her an honorary doctorate in 2022. She’s speaking at Aucso tomorrow afternoon as part of a panel (plus Paul Evans, CEO, of the guarding and servics contractor Carlisle Support Services and Lauren Renshaw and Kevin McNulty of the Home Office).

Ollie Curran, chair of Aucso says: “Figen is an inspiration to us all, and we know there are many learnings we can take from her approach and her determination to make a real difference in making venues safer for the public. We are proud to welcome her as the first patron of AUCSO.”

Julie Barker, chief operating officer of (COO) of AUCSO, said: “We are deeply honoured to announce Figen as AUCSO’s inaugural patron in our 40th anniversary year. Figen’s immense commitment to influencing and shaping policy is an exemplar to us all and her achievements in securing legislation to make public places a safer place is welcomed, and respected, industry wide.

“Her empathy, skills, and determination to drive change align strongly with AUCSO, where we provide members with information, resources, training, knowledge and access to a dynamic network of professionals to support and empower them in their crucial roles within the higher education community.”

Figen said: “I am honoured to be AUCSO’s first ever patron, as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, and I look forward to working with them as its members deliver the best standards of security on university campuses across 22 countries.”