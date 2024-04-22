Vismo at healthcare show

The software firm Vismo are launching the latest version of their Locate & Protect app at the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) Annual Conference and Exhibition. The event runs from April 29 to May 1, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal Orlando, in the US.

The app features support for new Android and iOS mobile devices; and includes location risk Insights for the first time. “Insights” includes a risk gauge to give users an overview of safety in any location, based on real time intelligent location delivered by one or more risk intelligence providers. Use of the feature requires a licence with a firm such as Dataminr, Factal and Riskline.

The developers add that other new features include more accurate location testing to give a more useful GPS location to users. It achieves this through GPS tracking that the firm says enhances accuracy and precision via improved latitudinal and longitudinal coordinate measures regardless of where the user is. Also new: (i) a new iteration of the user interface for access to different activities and information, without the need to navigate through different screens; and (ii) enhanced diagnosis and repair features to ensure the user’s device is working optimally.

Vismo are attending IAHSS for the first time. Colin Dale, Vismo Global Sales Director, says: “Our approach to personal well being is closely aligned to the aims of IAHSS.”

Visit vismo.com/us.