Apprenticeship awareness raising

The security contractor G4S has launched a campaign to encourage employees to take advantage of apprenticeship training. The company believes that the new ‘Professional Security Operative’ apprenticeship provides an opportunity for employees to enhance their skills. It is raising awareness of this apprenticeship, and of the range of other apprenticeships available, to help employees further their careers.

The company says that apprenticeships are an important part of the company’s investment in its employees and a key element of its people strategy. The company offers apprenticeships to all employees, whether they are new or have long service, regardless of their skills and qualifications.

Tony Summers, head of learning, capability, and people development at G4S says: “We see the Professional Security Operative apprenticeship as a fantastic opportunity, not just for new recruits to G4S, but also for existing employees in the first twelve months of their career. G4S employees have benefited from apprenticeship training for many years, but until last year there was no specific security apprenticeship for those in the early stages of their career. The new apprenticeship provides a positive first step in employees’ training and career progression with G4S. It provides the opportunity to obtain a nationally recognised qualification and can be followed by many other training opportunities, including the G4S Enhanced Security Officer level three course, which provides a blend of high-level skills, including conflict resolution and incident scene management.

“We have launched an employee communication campaign to raise awareness that there are apprenticeships to support a wide range of career aspirations and that work is done as part of the normal working week. Apprenticeships, including the Professional Security Operative, can have a positive effect on the skills and careers of a large number of front-line staff. We want to support our employees to become the G4S supervisors, managers and leaders of the future and we hope that many employees will take advantage of this opportunity.”

For further on G4S careers see https://www.g4s.com/en-gb/careers.