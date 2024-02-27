UK OSPAs hailed

The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has hailed the 2024 eighth UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) that were presented on Thursday night, February 22, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Hundreds of representatives from the UK security industry gathered for the annual OSPAs, part of a soon to be global awards line-up for to recognise companies, people and innovation across the sector. NSI approved companies were once again among the winners and finalists, claiming seven of 18 awards presented on the evening.

The UK OSPAs, part of a scheme which runs in 16 countries, celebrates outstanding performers, whether buyers or suppliers. Some 30 NSI-approved finalists who were shortlisted by the judges, with 89 nominations between them. Seven NSI approved companies emerged as winners:

– Contract Security Manager/Director: Amy Stanley – FGH Security;

– Contract Security Company (Guarding): First Response Group;

– Customer Service Initiative: Front of House Initiative – Vigilant Security;

– Security Training Initiative: BBC Security Team Training Initiative – Mitie;

– Security Installer/Integrator: Karl Jordan – Lodge Service;

– Event Security Team: Securigroup; and

– Security Sustainability Award: CIS ESG (environmental-social-governance) strategy.

Richard Fogelman, NSI Chief Executive said afterwards: “As one of the most respected events in the security calendar, the UK OSPAs plays a crucial role in highlighting the outstanding achievements and commitment of those working in the UK’s electronic security and guarding services sectors. This year’s winners and finalists deserve commendation for their dedication to driving outstanding performance across the private security sector.

“It was a privilege to attend and witness first-hand NSI approved companies, teams and representatives being honoured for their outstanding service and achievements. They should be immensely proud of their contributions, which safeguard people, communities, businesses and homeowners every day of the year. Congratulations to one and all.”

Richard Fogelman, pictured, was the opening speaker at the UK OSPAs thought leadership summit, at the same venue in the afternoon before the awards ceremony. More in the April print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill said: “This year, the competition was notably fierce, with a significantly higher number of nominations than in previous years. The task of selecting finalists and winners was no easy feat for the thirty-nine security experts comprising the judging panel.

‘The OSPAs event stands as a genuine celebration, honouring and acknowledging the outstanding work happening within the security industry. It is dedicated to enhancing the safety and security of our communities, and all those who received nominations should feel a profound sense of pride in their accomplishments.”

A Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Security Institute, went to the consultant Bob Martin, JP, CSyP, FSyI. For the full list of award winners, visit the UK OSPAs website.

Winners from 14 categories in 2024 in each country’s OSPAs will qualify for a first Global OSPAs, due in 2025. Visit https://www.theospas.com/.