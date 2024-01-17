Fire qualifications first

The first four to complete the EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems; have had their qualifications presented to them by EAL’s Managing Director Al Parkes and Dame Judith Hackitt DBE, Chair of the EAL board. The four are Shaun Wright, Daren Pool, Gary Flockton and John Watts.

The EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems was launched in 2020, and until now, no one had completed the challenging experienced worker assessment. Organisers describe this as an important development for the fire safety industry as this qualification is part of an apprenticeship in Northern Ireland and Wales, and provides a pathway for those who have experience of working in the fire sector, but did not do an apprenticeship, to meet the same standard through this qualification as an Experienced Worker Assessment. The diploma meets the requirements for industry recognition through the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS) for a Fire, Emergency and Security Systems (FESS) Technician gold card, as featured in the July 2023 print edition of Professional Security Magazine. The diploma also meets the baseline competency requirements as part of the review into competence after the 2017 fire at Grenfell Towers in west London, as led by Dame Judith Hackitt.

All four of these successful learners came through ZZEUS Training, which provides training and examinations for electricians and fire alarm engineers at its training centre. Pictured left to right are: Dr Tom Brookes, Daren Pool, Andy Reakes, Dame Judith Hackitt DBE, Al Parkes, John Watts, Gary Flockton, Shaun Wright and Kevin Sparrow.

About the four

Shaun Wright is a qualified self-employed electrician and fire alarm specialist. His main contracts are with schools in Nottinghamshire, where he works with systems that involve dozens of fire panels in a network covering numerous buildings. He was the first person to complete the EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems as part of the experienced worker route in the UK.

Daren Pool, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Triple Star Fire and Security Limited, has a BEng in Building Engineering and fire knowledge. Daren’s impact extends beyond the business, taking part in industry committees. Daren has contributed to safety protocols through BSI committees, serves as Branch Chair of the Electrical Contractors’ Association, and is a committee member of the Fire and Security Association.

Gary Flockton, Associate Director at Kiwa Fire Safety Compliance, is a fire engineer specialising in smoke and evacuation modelling, structural fire engineering and radiation analysis. With over 20 years of experience, he often works on systems with budgets over £100m. Gary’s specialty is problem solving where systems fail to meet standards and requirements.

Apprentice-served, self-employed electrician John Watts has over 25 years of experience in the industry. He specialises in high-level fire alarm and detection systems in HM Prisons in Norfolk.

Dr Tom Brookes, Managing Director of ZZEUS TRAINING and Chairman of the Fire & Security Association (FSA), said: “I am delighted that four learners from ZZEUS Training have broken new ground in achieving the EAL Level 3 Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems. We’re exploring the possibility of making this qualification a recognized pathway to membership of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, which would elevate fire alarm engineers to professional engineering status.”

About ZZEUS Training

The fire alarm training provider offers at least four days of practical training in its fire safety courses. All trainers and assessors are EQA, Assessor and Teacher qualified with lead trainer Buddy Squires, holding a master’s level teaching qualification. All ZZEUS trainers are active fire alarm technicians. ZZEUS hosts the UK’s only EAL and British Fire Consortium Centre of Excellence dedicated fire alarm technician training centre, collaborating with over 15 fire system manufacturers.

Tom added: “Because of my belief in improving the fire alarm sector competency, I was delighted when Dame Judith Hackitt wanted to present the EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems to the first group of experienced workers to prove their competency via this route. The pride I took when Dame Judith said that ZZEUS Training was a pioneer in fire system training will stay with me forever as a testimonial to us striving to do the right thing.”

At the presentation, which also saw Shaun, Daren, Gary and John receive their ECS Fire Systems Technician Gold cards, were Andy Reakes and Kevin Sparrow. As Director of Growth and Development at The Joint Industry Board and the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme, Andy has been working on Fire and Security ECS cards to meet legislative and industry competency requirements. He has played a role in ensuring that the EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security is recognised in the electrical and fire sector and is part of both Working Group 2: Installers and the Fire Detection and Alarm Systems pilot group as part of the Competence Steering Groups set up by Dame Judith Hackitt DBE as part of the review after Grenfell.

Kevin Sparrow, EAL’s Industry Portfolio Manager for Building Services Engineering, worked with Tom and ECS to ensure he set about ensuring that anyone completing the EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems would meet the Fire, Emergency and Security Systems (FESS) Technician Apprenticeship Standard and the new requirements of the ECS Fire Systems Technician Gold card.

Al Parkes, Managing Director, EAL said: “As the specialist Awarding Organisation, End Point Assessment Organisation and skills partner for the Engineering & Manufacturing and Building Services Engineering industries, we seek to ensure that all our qualifications provide the right skills at the right time to keep up with evolving industry and societal needs.

“The EAL Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems is a great example of this. Not only does it provide a meaningful qualification for experienced fire system engineers, but it also addressed the need we all have for highly skilled professionals to ensure these systems to keep us safe.”