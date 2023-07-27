IFPO app as member benefit

The International Foundation for Protection Officers was formed some 35 years ago in the United States and continues to offer certification and education to members.

Over the last year the IFPO in the UK has partnered with URIM, the organisation behind the official Protect UK app, to develop a new IFPO app – CLUBB, which the IFPO has launched to mark International Security Officers’ Day, 24/7 – July 24, that is.

The IFPO Editorial Board of Yolanda Hamblen, Mike Hurst (pictured), Paul Kellett, Nic Reed and Peter Stiernstedt report that they were able to use the expertise and commitment of the team at URIM to produce something that will encourage and support education for the security frontline and support career development. Partnering with the organisation that designed, launched and rolled out Protect UK app, which currently have over one million users, has proved invaluable.

This IFPO member benefit is based on three principles:

– Educate;

– Equip; and

– Engage.

Designed to support those security people preparing for or considering studying for the Certified Protection Officer (CPO). It will, IFPO add:

– Inform prospective CPOs of the requirements of the examination and allow them to test their knowledge by accessing almost 200 sample questions.

– Grant them free online access to the current CPO textbook “The Professional Protection Officer: Practical Security Strategies and Emerging Trends”, normal price £41.99.

– Allow them to engage better with peers and colleagues.

The app can be downloaded from the usual app stores. Visit https://ifpo.uk/.