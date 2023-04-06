Mitie acquires Linx

Linx International Group (Linx for short), the technical security and security management trainers, have been acquired by Mitie. Linx’s three service lines will now form part of Mitie Security.

Linx Consulting provides security, risk management and investigative services to international clients. That includes security risk assessments, security design, fraud and commercial malpractice investigations, contingency planning, and crisis management. PerpetuityARC provides security management training, from security risk assessments to kidnap and ransom management. PerpetuityARC offers a master’s degree in International Security and Risk Management, delivered with the University of West London. It is also the exclusive education partner for the Security Institute.

And Tavcom based in Bishop’s Waltham in Hampshire provides technical security skills training, offering 100 technical training courses for installers, operators, managers, and designers of security systems. These cover system design, installation and maintenance for technology video surveillance systems, fire alarms and access control. Tavcom manages the Certified Technical Security Professionals (CTSP) Register for electronic security and fire systems practitioners.

While Mitie is a facilities management contractor and a plc, it has its own security risk analysis and intelligence arm, and Mitie says that the two companies have common customers across the retail, corporate and aviation sectors. Mitie points also to the UK Government’s proposed Protect Duty, commonly known as Martyn’s Law, which would require security – probably risk assessment, training and physical security – on sites and venues operating in public places. Ahead of its arrival, Mitie says it’s focused on enhancing its risk and assurance offering.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Business Services at Mitie, pictured, said: “As the UK’s largest security provider, we know the best way to create safe and secure environments is by combining the power of our technology with the deep expertise of our people, to deliver real time intelligence. With the industry continuing to evolve at high speed and new legislation on the horizon, in welcoming the Linx Group – and their extensive experience and expertise in delivering world class risk management, consulting and security training – to the Mitie family, we’re further developing our risk management offering.”

And David Gill, Managing Director of Linx, said: “Mitie’s acquisition of the Linx Group is extremely positive and exciting for both Mitie and Linx International. Integrating Linx’s consulting and training expertise into Mitie’s intelligence-led security division will create an unrivalled service offering for clients.

“Linx’s extensive experience in fraud investigation, commercial malpractice and crisis management response will strengthen Mitie’s position in the marketplace. The accredited security management and technical training and vocational programmes available through Linx International will supply much needed skills within the industry to meet ever changing future trends.”

About Mitie

Mitie acquired FM rival Interserve’s in 2020 and now employs 68,000 people. In its trading update for the last quarter of 2022, it reported a Group revenue of £1,005m; in line with the same period the year before (£1,008m). Among its customers are, besides UK Government (before, during and post-covid), Dublin Airport, Asda, Deloitte, Ikea, Belfast City Airport and Essex County Council. Visit www.mitie.com.

About Linx

It can provide SABRE certified security assessment and certification for buildings, infrastructure and managed space. Visit www.linxinternationalgroup.com.