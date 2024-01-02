Orisec support for Skills for Security

Skills for Security are working to attract new talent to the fire and security sector, and calling out the key challenges such as lack of career pathways, recruitment and retention issues and what the skills body terms the ever-widening skills gap of 30,000. With the support of manufacturers and employers in the sector they have started an initiative that will fund the future talent pipeline. The latest to join is Orisec, the UK manufacturer and distributor of intruder alarm equipment.

Skills for Security’s Chairman, Simon Banks, last month highlighted the work undertaken so far at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards, see on this link – https://youtu.be/QML1o58fiB8.

Simon, pictured, said: ‘I’m so pleased to see employers and manufacturers recognising that investing into the sector will not only provide rewards from a revitalised workforce but also ensure a prosperous future for the entire value chain. We already have a pipeline of 1,000 apprentices live on program. With the help of our sponsors we’re targeting 3,000 in the near future.’

Skills for Security late in 2023 shone a spotlight on the industry in front of thousands of school and college leavers at the National Apprenticeship Show in Liverpool, with more events to follow in 2024.

Jon Green, CEO of Orisec said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working alongside Skills for Security in ensuring that the future generation of the security industry is educated to the highest standards. We proudly consider this to be an investment in the industry and aligns strongly with our ethos of providing comprehensive training for all installers. By sponsoring Skills for Security we endeavour to provide apprentices with premium learning opportunities and industry leading UK manufactured equipment.”

