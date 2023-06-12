Skills director

Skills for Security has appointed James Gribben as its Commercial Director. The skills body says that James’ experience working for leading companies within the sector will help the company continue along its growth, through widening its fire and security customer base in apprenticeships, commercial training and sponsorship, while expanding into adjacent markets.

David Scott, Managing Director at Skills for Security, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming James across to Skills for Security as our Commercial Director. I have worked closely with James over the last 18 months in his role at the BSIA and can see the value and professionalism he brings to SfS as we look to strengthen our marketing and sales functions.”

James has been CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) of the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) and SfS says that he will continue to work closely with the BSIA, who own 49.9 per cent of Skills for Security, collaborating on projects for the benefit of both and the wider industry.

James, pictured, is based in the north west and takes up his post at once.

