Worshipful Company’s new Master

Russell Penny CPP is the new Master of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals. The ceremony was performed at the annual Master’s Installation Luncheon at Drapers’ Hall, pictured, in the City of London on Tuesday, June 6. He writes:

It was my honour and privilege to be installed as the 23rd Master of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals. My first acts as Master were to present former IPM Steve Emmins with his Past Masters badge and to clothe outgoing Master Paul Miller with his gown and invest him with his IPM badge, with my thanks.

I was delighted to invest Michael Thwaites as Senior Warden, Sue Jones as Middle Warden and Wesley Harper as Junior Warden.

It was my pleasure to admit Group Captain Jules Weekes, Commander Readiness, Royal Air Force, Honnington, as Honorary Freeman and Bill Collier, Michelle Elkins, Roy Freedman, Steven Kenny, David O’Reilly, Julian Tmava, Kevin Tongs & Rajinder Tumber MBE as Freeman.

I was also delighted to clothe Pete Fitzgerald, Robert Gunson MBA CSyP, Stephano Patacchiola, Kiyomi Ran, Edward Semple & Stewart Turnbull as Liverymen.

The ceremonies were concluded for the first time, with a prayer and blessing from Rev Judith Bersweden followed by a champagne reception and delicious lunch in the fabulous setting of Drapers’ Hall, attended by over 200 members and our guests.

The principal guests were: Alderman and Sheriff Alastair King DL; Air-Vice Marshal Mick Smeath CBE, Commandant General RAF Regiment; former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner ‘Specialist Operations’ Neil Basu QPM; Graham Woodhouse, Master Elect Fire Fighters; Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin MBE, City of London Police and Reverend Judith Bersweden, Assistant Pries, St. Mary’s, Merton. They were introduced by the eloquent Senior Warden, Michael Thwaites.

I awarded the Kings College London essay prize certificate to MA student Eléonore Casanova for her essay entitled ‘Is gender an important frame through which to analyse terrorism? If so, why?’

The NCO Leadership Award, the Ben Flenley Memorial Bowl, was awarded to Sergeant Nicholas Paton from 2 Squadron, RAF Regiment.

In my speech I referenced: the significance of June 6 as the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy with personal reflections; engagement of the Livery and the Lord Mayor in the lead up to the Coronation; sadness for the death of Sir David Brewer and his significant support to this Company and our Sheriffs Award for Bravery; progression of our efforts towards Equality, Diversity and Inclusion; support to the work of various organisations regarding violence against women and girls; our exceptional apprenticeship scheme and the success of the recent Whittington course. I encouraged members to attend our events, get involved with the committees and identify means of sponsoring our events. I concluded with a toast to the IPM and Past Masters.

Neil Basu gave a passionate and thought-provoking response regarding diversity and raised a toast on behalf of the guests.

Lunch was followed by a Stirrup Cup.

A great start to my year as Master.

We are most grateful to ICTS and Ashley Fernandes, our sponsor for this event and to Axis Communications and Kieran Byrne for providing the Stirrup Cup.