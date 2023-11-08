Against the backdrop of a gap between the security sector’s 1,200 apprenticeships and its 30,000 engineer shortage (according to BSIA and Skills for Security findings), the security product manufacturer RISCO says it’s looking beyond school leavers as the traditional source of new talent, by recruiting its latest apprentice from elsewhere in the electronics sector.

Conor Doyle, 23, pictured, joins the manufacturer and distributor of cloud-based security solutions for UK and Ireland as a technical support apprentice, bringing with him a range of relevant experience. While living in Australia, he paired a sales and marketing role with that of electronics repair technician, having set up his own server group with a friend and built PCs in his spare time.

The apprenticeship is being delivered in association with the skills provider, Skills for Security, and will result in a customer service practitioner level two certificate. Instruction on products including RISCO’s wired, wireless and Bus-enabled commercial and residential solutions – including the new integrated alarm and smart automation RisControl solution – will be followed by a role in the company’s technical and installer training department. There he will handle some of the 23,000 calls received annually by the company, providing security installers with first-line technical support.

Led by a technical and training manager and product support specialist, the department also includes a sales engineer, technical support and training engineers and a second apprentice. In addition to providing UK-based telephone advice, the team offers installers free, bespoke, face-to-face technical tuition at their own premises, RISCO’s UK headquarters in Greater Manchester and branches of ADI Global Distribution; the product firm also runs regular webinars.

Said RISCO’s UK and Ireland managing director, Mark Taylor: “We launched our apprenticeship programme in 2022 and were quickly impressed by the contribution that our school leaver apprentice made to our installer support service.

“This year, we have recruited a young man who has already gained valuable experience outside the security sector and look forward to nurturing his interest and proven talent in a role that will see him providing informed, rapid telephone support for installers delivering projects ranging from residential to large, multi-site commercial and industrial contracts, including grade three installations.

“We are excited to see him flourish and build a long-term engineering career in security, helping to safeguard the future of this vital – and tremendously rewarding – industry.”

For further details visit: https://www.riscogroup.com/uk.