Towards a diverse cybersecurity industry

My journey into cybersecurity began at an early age (writes Sneha Saktivel, SOC analyst at the cyber managed services firm Barrier Networks), which led me to study the subject at university, where I achieved a BSc (Hons) in Cyber Security and Networks from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

The course was challenging and, not surprisingly, male-dominated. Females made up only one per cent of the students, and there were no women faculty members. However, my hard work paid off and in my third year, I was recognised as the best-performing student. It was this achievement that secured me my first role in the industry as a Security Operations Centre (SOC) analyst at Barrier Networks.

I joined the company in July 2022, becoming the only woman within the SOC.

To some, this may have felt intimidating; being the only female in a male environment could cause imposter syndrome. But, for me, I felt empowered. I knew I had the skills to join the team, and I also believed that my presence brought unique perspectives and ideas that would benefit Barrier’s customers.

One year on, I can say without hesitation that I love my career.

Being a SOC analyst means I am continuously learning and feel a real sense of purpose. Cybersecurity is a dynamic field, and my job allows me to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and emerging threats. Each day presents new challenges, keeping me motivated and engaged. I take pride in the knowledge that my work directly contributes to safeguarding critical data and systems.

There is also a strong sense of camaraderie within the SOC; we work together as a team with a shared goal of beating adversaries and keeping our clients’ critical networks secure.

The only thing that disheartens me is how few females feature in the industry.

If you look at the statistics, the numbers are bleak. New research shows that women only make up around 25 percent of the cybersecurity workforce, while 51 per cent of females have identified some form of discrimination within the cybersecurity workplace. Furthermore, additional research reveals that women earn less than three-quarters (72%) of their male counterparts in the cybersecurity industry globally.

These statistics highlight that my experience in the industry is unique, and it doesn’t mirror what so many other women encounter. But we must tackle this issue because, without diversity, we will always be on the back foot of adversaries.

The cybercriminals we fight every day are diverse. They are located across the world, from different backgrounds, and different nationalities, and they each have different ways of thinking. By increasing female representation, we can diversify perspectives, skills, and problem-solving approaches to address evolving security challenges.

But organisations must do more to encourage women into the industry, ensuring they have a positive experience and never feel like an anomaly, even when they are surrounded by men.

My experience at Barrier has been extremely positive. I’ve never felt isolated or different from my male colleagues. Instead, from the beginning, the team embraced me with open arms and created a welcoming environment that fostered collaboration and respect. Other organisations must adopt similar environments but employing women to join security teams in just one part of this. Making women feel confident and safe and not part of a ‘boy’s club’ should be the goal. Imposter syndrome is rapidly apparent in cybersecurity, particularly among women, and organisations need to do more to nurture the talent of all their employees, never making them feel unwelcome or unheard.

When women are treated with this respect, it will undoubtedly encourage more towards the industry, which will significantly benefit all. Promoting gender diversity not only fosters equality but also strengthens our collective ability to defend against cyber threats and shape the industry’s future.

My advice to women interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity would be to embrace continuous learning and seek out diverse experiences within the field. Invest in acquiring technical skills through certifications and hands-on training. Network with professionals in the industry and seek mentorship from experienced individuals who can guide and support your career growth. Don’t be afraid to take on challenges and advocate for yourself. Women have a valuable role to play in shaping the future of cybersecurity.

In the next 30 years, I envision a cyber industry that celebrates gender diversity and offers equal opportunities for women to lead, innovate, and shape the cybersecurity landscape. With ongoing efforts to break down gender barriers and stereotypes, women will hold more leadership positions and contribute significantly to the industry’s growth.

By then, I hope to see a thriving community of empowered women driving cybersecurity advancements, while ensuring a safer digital world for all.

See also an earlier Barrier Networks blog.