The physical security product manufacturer Abloy UK has launched a free SMARTair training course at its Digital Access Solutions Academy, for installers to learn about the wireless access control system. The Academy is a purpose-built facility to showcase, install and test Abloy’s range of products, with a focus on new digital solutions and ecosystems.

Training now covers SMARTair – a battery-operated access control system offering users access control management levels in a single wireless system. SMARTair is the developers say for facilities looking to simplify day-to-day operations. SMARTair’s intuitive access control software and wireless door entry system provides a detailed security overview of a building, including who enters, where and when. Built around three main elements, the solution consists of intuitive management software, locks and other devices, and a choice of credentials.

The course is designed for Abloy’s partners to understand the products under the SMARTair umbrella and its integrated systems, to have confidence in commissioning and installing SMARTair systems. The course will run between 9.30am and 3pm with lunch provided, as well as a certificate of attendance. Attendees will learn:

• Where SMARTair products can fit in the market and the benefits of access control

• What the most common hardware components are in the SMARTair range

• What the SMARTair system architecture looks like

• How to integrate Abloy’s wireless access control range

• How to configure and commission using SMARTair TS1000 software

• How Abloy can support you with winning more business

Johnathon Dale, Digital Access Solutions Training Manager, said: “We are really excited to launch the new SMARTair course at our Digital Access Solutions Academy, and are keen to welcome installers to learn more about the system and how it can benefit them and their customers.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3pQcYWT or call 01902 364 500, or email info@abloy.co.uk.