The security and fire safety installer Amthal is offering accredited CPD seminars in visual surveillance systems and access control, alongside life safety.

The seminars are designed to help keep up-to-date with the latest technology and expectations for compliance with the latest standards, the St Albans-based firm says. Courses cover a range of topics, from the latest in visual surveillance systems and access control to life safety services and ways to raise the standards and achieve required codes of practice.

Paul Rosenthal, Sales Director of Amthal, says: “We are thrilled to be able to offer extended accredited CPD seminars to our customers. As a leading fire and security specialist, we are committed to providing the highest levels of service and expertise, and these seminars are a key part of that.

“When we launched the life safety courses, we received extensive feedback on the requirements architects, surveyors and block management professionals required and invested in creating the content knowledge and skills required. The aim is to continue to help improve businesses and ensure that collectively, our end users are always protected by advanced technology in compliance with the latest regulations.”

Created in response to requests from consultants and specifiers for technical training, the firm can now offer the CPD-accredited courses on-site or via specialist webinar platforms.

Paul added: “With the expansion of our CPD courses, Amthal stands at the forefront of delivering comprehensive and informative training. We work closely together with partners who are expert trainers and leaders in their fields to ensure our courses meet the highest standards of educational excellence and provide valuable insights into the latest industry developments and technological advancements. Offered to suit our customers, we are confident that we can help them to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry while maintaining a focus on life safety and security.”

The firm has recently created an infographic dedicated to highlighting the features and benefits of its CPD-accredited course portfolio. To view, please visit https://bit.ly/AmthalCPDInfographic

To book a CPD, email info@amthal.co.uk.