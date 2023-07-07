SERAGE UK, a provider of CCTV systems, was among the exhibitors at yesterday’s Security TWENTY exhibition at Manchester United Football Club, pictured. The company has added AES (Alarm Equipment Supplies) as their second distribution partner. This move allows SERAGE UK to extend their reach to the Irish market, the firm says.

AES, a distributor of security equipment based in Cork, brings 30 years of experience.

Sam Cherri, CEO of SERAGE UK said: “SERAGE UK is excited to partner with AES and expand our distribution network to Ireland. This collaboration allows us to provide our innovative CCTV solutions to a broader customer base, while reaffirming our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

The firms say this partnership between SERAGE UK and AES signifies a shared vision of delivering high-quality, reliable, and advanced security systems to installers.

And John McLaughlin Managing Director of AES, said: “We are delighted to join forces with SERAGE UK. The addition of their quality CCTV solutions to our product lineup enhances our offerings and enables us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art security solutions. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry.”

SERAGE UK says that its expansion into the Irish market with AES as an authorised distributor, marks a significant milestone in their journey to provide innovative CCTV solutions across the United Kingdom and Ireland, to projects of all sizes. Visit www.serage.co.uk.

For more about AES Ireland visit www.aesireland.ie/.