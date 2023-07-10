Buildings managed

Mobile Access, new from Bosch, lets users manage access to buildings and restricted areas without additional identification media such as plastic cards.

Those authorised, such as FM (facilities management) or IT staff, can configure and create access authorisations in their local access management system. Visitor and employee data can then be managed using a browser-based interface. For example, credentials can be sent as a link or a QR code to an app on the end users’ mobile devices and later deleted again as necessary.

Gregor Schlechtriem, Senior Vice President at Bosch Building Technologies, said: “Most people always carry their smartphones with them everywhere they go. Storing authorisation credentials on mobile devices has several advantages. You provide both employees and visitors with a modern, easy-to-use, and sustainable solution that means they don’t have to resort to additional forms of identification like plastic cards. Using the appropriate settings, they don’t even have to take their smartphone out of their pocket. The app can run in the background once started, so the smartphone’s home screen doesn’t have to be unlocked to open doors.” As the developers add, wheelchair users, for example, are often unable to reach card reader machines.

Mobile Access uses forgery-proof certificates to transmit authorisation credentials via BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) between the smartphone and the reader and employs the encrypted OSDP protocol between the reader and controller.

Also supported is two-factor authentication that can be configured on the readers. Visitors and employees are then prompted to unlock their smartphone to gain access, for instance by using their Face ID. This allow for compliance with data protection laws, because personal data does not have to be stored on local systems. No user registration is needed to use the app, meaning no personal data is stored there for this purpose either.

The new feature is integrated into the Bosch access management solution. Access management systems from Bosch thus combine hardware components, such as the Bosch Access Modular Controller (AMC2), with digital and browser-based services for managing authorisations for visitors and employees. The user interfaces are intuitive and can also be used to manage mobile authorisation credentials and authorisations. The Bosch access management software features the setting up time patterns and automated authorisation changes. The product can be operated on an entirely local basis, meaning there is no need to use a cloud platform to manage personal data. By avoiding a cloud platform, users can save on the associated fees such as a monthly subscription. Bosch Mobile Access is compatible with software AMS 5.0.1 or BIS-ACE 5.0.1 and higher, as well as LECTUS select premium readers equipped with BLE. The smartphone app that enables end users to store the mobile authorisation credentials on their smartphones is free and runs on both iOS and Android.

Mobile Access from Bosch will initially be available to customers in the Benelux region, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Canada and the USA, with more countries to follow. Visit www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com.