Video surveillance has long been a tool in retail, against shrink. But recent technological advances and better options are redefining the way systems are designed and used. Better video surveillance can help to cut shrink and protect profits, according to IDIS, the South Korean surveillance product manufacturer.

In the company’s new eBook, “Five Surveillance Essentials for Cutting Shrink and Protecting Profits”, IDIS provides retailers and their consultant and systems integration partners with advice on how to better use their video systems to prevent theft. Notable tech advances and better implementation options are also highlighted. Key developments detailed in the free-to-download eBook include AI-powered analytics that are helping retailers be more proactive and preventative; improvements in camera performance that provide a better foundation for loss prevention strategies; the availability of easier point of sale (POS) and video integration solutions; video evidence to support prosecutions, and video management software with lower system life cycle costs.

For retail settings, it’s now deemed a priority to achieve complete visibility of all areas, because any gaps in surveillance will be exploited by would-be thieves. A wide choice of cameras is available to facilitate this, including low profile HD and ultra-HD models which make wide area coverage of entire shop floors and aisles more affordable.

James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, says: “Crisp, clear image capture is the foundation of every retail surveillance system. From the quality of real-time viewing and video evidence to the effectiveness of money-saving AI analytics, a lot is riding on camera performance.”

Storage is another key issue covered in the eBook, in response to the need to retain footage reliably yet affordably for extended periods. The eBook considers how storage options should provide retailers with the scalability to expand their systems without significant further investments, while supporting integration with other security and safety systems.

And despite pressure on their budgets, retailers are less likely to be drawn in by the lowest upfront costs, according to the company. They’re becoming increasingly more focused on getting the best system life cycle value, taking into consideration such issues as maintenance, operation, license fees, and cybersecurity risks.

Min adds: “As our eBook explains, today we are also seeing the need for retail video systems to be better designed around the needs of the individuals who use them – from loss prevention managers and security staff to branch managers and store owners – with more powerful functions and greater ease-of-use. In the fight against shoplifters, organized crime gangs, and fraud, video solutions can help retailers win the battle against shrink by supporting better deterrence, detection, intervention, and investigation.”

To download the eBook click here, and for more on IDIS visit www.idisglobal.com.