Road AI solution on track

Hanwha Vision recently put its new TNO-7180RLP high-speed camera through its paces at a racing track in France. There it identified sports cars being driven at speeds of up to 265kph, even at night.

The camera features Hanwha’s newly launched Road AI solution, which captures number plate details (ANPR), besides using artificial intelligence (AI) video analytics to identify the make, model and colour (MMCR) of detected vehicles, across 70 automotive brands, 600 models, and ten colours. The camera features a global shutter for greater accuracy and clarity of captured number plate images and a high frame rate of up to 60fps (frames per second).

While it’s designed to detect number plates and the make, model and colour of vehicles travelling at up to 200 kph (125 mph) across two lanes of traffic, in tests on the closed racing circuit, it was consistently identifying Porsche 911 GT3 and a Ferrari 488 models driven at speeds of up to 265kph (165mph), in daytime and at night.

The test was held at a recent Hanwha Vision customer event held at the Chambley Grand Est racing circuit and Planet’air, near Metz. Set up of the camera on the day was by using its ANPR Setup Tool to position and angle the camera for number plate capture. Entering the camera height and distance from the centre of the road, they obtained the vertical, horizontal and roll angles to use, while a Road AI Setup Wizard tool – part of the Road AI application – confirmed the optimum plate capture area.

Racing drivers were then invited to take to the 3.3 kilometre (2.1 mile) track in a range of cars to see if the system could recognise the cars at speeds well beyond national limits. Identifying cars travelling at 265 kph (165 mph) is equivalent to 74 metres per second.

The ability to search for vehicles by make, model and colour can help when looking to find footage of a vehicle involved in an incident, the video product manufacturer says. Mevlut Korkmaz, National Sales Manager at Hanwha Vision France, says: “Our test confirms that the solution performs even at the very highest of speeds, and this is reassuring for law enforcement officers given that criminals frequently swap the licence number plates on vehicles in order to avoid ANPR identifying them as stolen.

“With our Road AI solution and high-speed camera, Police have reliable access to make, model and colour search criteria to cross-reference footage against reports of stolen vehicles.”

The camera can identify number plates and vehicle make/models from regions ‘out of the box’, including the UK and the Continent, Canada, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Middle East, South Africa, and Russia. Visit https://hanwhavision.eu/product.