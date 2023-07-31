A culture of continuous cyber improvement

The cyber threat landscape is continuously evolving, which is a nice way of saying there’s a relentless onslaught that businesses must defend against. Meeting the cybersecurity standards set by industry regulators is essential in a dynamic digital world, but it cannot be considered a comprehensive approach, especially when it comes to building a robust security infrastructure. Many businesses find themselves caught in the ‘exam-cramming’ cycle, where cybersecurity measures amplify in the run-up to audits, only to taper off post-assessment, leaving periods of prolonged vulnerability.

Navigating an ever-evolving web of regulations requires a significant shift in mindset. Moving from a reactive, ‘tick-box’ compliance approach towards a culture of continuous improvement is crucial for bolstering cyber resilience. But how can businesses make this transition effectively? Sylvain Cortes, VP of Strategy at cyber firm Hackuity, says businesses can future-proof their cybersecurity.

What are some misconceptions about the relationship between compliance and comprehensive security?

Regulatory compliance and continuous cybersecurity improvement are two distinct, and equally important, elements of a comprehensive security strategy. Regulatory compliance: signifies adherence to certain predefined standards set by relevant bodies, offering a basic level of defence. Compliance with standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is important, but it is by no means an iron-clad defence.

Achieving compliance should not be viewed as the end goal, rather a necessary starting point. It’s a baseline requirement that assures stakeholders of an organisation’s commitment to cybersecurity. Continuous cybersecurity improvement: refers to a proactive and evolving approach to strengthening an organisation’s security posture. Instead of solely focusing on meeting the minimum standards, continuous improvement encourages a constant reassessment and enhancement of security measures in response to emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Given the nature of the threat landscape, the focus must shift to continuous improvement, so that organisations are equipped to address and manage security vulnerabilities in real time.

How do real-time security practices and periodic security practices differ?

An effective cyber defence strategy bridges any gaps between real-time and periodic security measures. Real-time security practices such as endpoint detection and vulnerability detection act as the heartbeat of an organisation’s cybersecurity system, flagging potential threats as they arise. The absence of these real-time practices can lead to undetected vulnerabilities and data breaches.

Periodic security practices, like penetration testing, also play an important role. They act as a diagnostic tool, stress-testing the system and uncovering hidden weaknesses. However, they are pre-planned measures and don’t provide real-time threat intelligence. They help validate that there is a problem, but it’s the ongoing monitoring that typically uncovers these issues to begin with.

It’s crucial for CISOs to understand that an over-reliance on either type of practice can lead to gaping security holes. A well-rounded strategy blends the strengths of real-time and periodic activities, creating a more resilient and dynamic defence system.

What elements are essential in a robust real-time vulnerability management strategy, and how do they contribute to a proactive approach against cyber threats?

To implement effective real-time security practices, it’s essential to develop a robust vulnerability management strategy. This requires continuous monitoring and evaluation of potential threat exposure alongside proactive measures for threat mitigation.

At the core of this strategy is continuous monitoring, using Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platforms. These sophisticated tools enable the collection and analysis of security data across the network, identifying anomalous patterns or behaviours that might signal a security incident. Supplementing these systems are threat intelligence feeds, which offer up-to-date information about current known threats and exploits. Integrating this intelligence with SIEM and EDR systems enhances their efficacy, enabling faster and more precise detection of threats.

Risk assessments are essential to prioritise responses upon threat detection, with not all vulnerabilities representing equal levels of risk. Standardised methods such as the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) help assess the severity of a vulnerability, allowing organisations to focus on addressing high-risk vulnerabilities first. Once again, this is a starting point; security teams must monitor beyond any point-in-time scoring.

Finally, swift response and remediation processes are crucial for effectively managing detected threats. This may include patch management systems for rapid update deployment or incident response teams for handling complex threats.

How can organisations transition from a ‘tick-box’ compliance mindset to a culture of continuous cyber improvement?

Organisations must recalibrate their approach to cybersecurity to shift from a compliance-centric model to a culture focused on constant cyber improvement. This transition starts with a renewed emphasis on real-time security practices, moving away from the reactive mindset often associated with audits and regulatory compliance.

This rethink requires establishing proactive security strategies that prioritise real-time threat detection and response. It’s about fostering an environment where security practices are not simply about meeting the minimum requirements but aim to exceed them, continuously adapting to the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Implementing a proactive approach demands investments in sophisticated technology such as SIEM and EDR platforms. These systems allow for continuous monitoring and rapid response to detected threats, forming the cornerstone of real-time security.

Embracing a culture of continuous improvement isn’t just about fortifying defences against cyber threats. It’s also about maintaining trust and confidence among stakeholders in a world increasingly aware of and concerned about cybersecurity. With the potential financial and reputational costs of breaches, this proactive approach is essential. The transition away from a compliance-focused strategy is one crucial step By adopting real-time and periodic security practices, organisations can significantly bolster their cybersecurity program, ensuring robust resilience against threats that are outpacing most of today’s defences.