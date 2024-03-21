Arculus acquired

The UK cyber security firm Bridewell has acquired the public sector cyber security firm Arculus Cyber Security. Bridewell says this will increase its headcount by 15 per cent and triple its public sector revenue with all of Arculus’ employees retained; and it aligns with the work on Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), such as airports, utilities and energy companies, government besides financial services and insurance companies.

Bridewell offerscyber security services including consulting, penetration testing and a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) to provide managed detection and response capabilities for clients. Founders of Arculus, Cath Downie, Paul Ellis and Austin France, will stay with the business. Arculus is already embedded with a number of central and local government departments; and is an NCSC Assured Cyber Security Consultancy for security architecture, risk management as well as audit and review, the only consultancy to hold all three. Bridewell meanwhile already holds the most NCSC assured services in the UK.

Anthony Young, CEO of Bridewell, says: “Arculus’ reputation and growth in cyber security across the public sector is truly remarkable. The decision to bring Bridewell and Arculus together felt absolutely right from a strategic standpoint. It’s a perfect fit for expanding our pool of expertise, skills, and accreditations, not to mention boosting our revenue in the public sector space. This step dovetails nicely with our wider growth strategy within Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). Bridewell has grown organically over the last 11 years and we always wanted to make sure that any company joining the Bridewell story had a brilliant culture and reputation. We look forward to welcoming all the Arculus team.”

And Austin France, co-founder and Principal Consultant at Arculus, says: “On behalf of the Arculus team we are delighted to be joining forces with Bridewell and excited about the opportunities that this relationship will bring. Arculus has focused on ensuring the best possible experience for our customers and team and this approach aligns perfectly with our new colleagues at Bridewell. We will be able to offer our customers a wider range of best-in-industry services with Bridewell’s reputation, accreditations and focus on quality so well aligned to our own. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead.”

Meanwhile, Investors in People has awarded Bridewell its ‘We invest in people’ gold accreditation. Bridewell points to its partnerships with the Cyber Schools Hub and Cyber Colleges Cymru to help communicate to young people the opportunities presented by a career in cyber.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Bridewell. Gold accreditation on We invest in people is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Bridewell in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Anthony Young said: “Receiving this recognition is a reflection of the outstanding calibre that makes us one team. Each of our employees plays a pivotal role in demonstrating Bridewell values, bringing commitment to nurturing talent, fostering a supportive work environment, and striving for continuous improvement. We have more than tripled in size since our last assessment just over three years ago, but despite this rapid growth, we have maintained a very strong people-focused culture.”