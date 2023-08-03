The video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision reports that it has been authorised by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). Authorisation as a CNA allows Hanwha Vision to identify, define, and catalogue publicly reported cyber vulnerabilities for the benefit of users, partners and the wider information technology (IT) and cyber communities, the firm says.

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) programme is an international, community-based effort, sponsored by the US federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). It relies on technology firms to share any vulnerabilities they discover, which are then assigned and published to the CVE List. In turn, IT and cyber professionals use these CVE Records to coordinate efforts to prioritise and address these vulnerabilities. The CVE List feeds the United States National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

Uri Guterman, Head of Product & Marketing at Hanwha Vision, says: “Authorisation as a CNA shows how seriously Hanwha Vision takes cyber security. Being authorised as a CVE Numbering Authority represents a logical next step in Hanwha Vision’s ongoing commitment to cybersecurity and provides an added level of reassurance to users.”

Hanwha Vision adds that authorisation will augment the work of the firm’s S-CERT department, where a team addresses all possible product security vulnerabilities and responds in the event of a security vulnerability via a documented Security Vulnerability Response Process and Notice Policy. Now, with CNA status, Hanwha Vision is able to publish CVE records and support other technology providers as they work to minimise cyber threats. Visit: https://hanwhavision.eu/cybersecurity.

The full CVE list can be found here: https://www.cve.org/ResourcesSupport/Glossary.