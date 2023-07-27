The internet-enabled intercoms and access control systems manufacturer 2N, has upgraded the functionality of its intercom, the 2N IP Verso 2.0. This is the firm says a response to surveys where 2N’s residential and commercial customers were asked about the features they most wanted to see in access control devices.

The security upgrades include a full HD wide-angle camera which, based on 2N’s own research, is now a requirement in more than half of office projects (and is increasingly being requested by home owners too). The camera provides image quality even in very poor light, the makers say. It can also maintain full image colour until minutes before total darkness, unlike other cameras that switch to night mode and infra-red illumination at dusk. The camera in the IP Verso 2.0 supports Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), which eliminates black silhouettes in cases when the sun is shining behind the visitor.

A new feature is designed to enhance the ability of users to see what is happening outside the door – and thus add to the security of the building – adaptive face zooming. This automatically zooms in on the visitor, allowing the user to identify them more easily on the answering unit or their smartphone. This is a particular use the developers say in video intercoms which use a wide-angle camera. While wide-angle cameras give an overview of the whole entrance, the visitor can occupy a quite small space in the frame, making the face difficult to recognise.

A new chassis made of anodised aluminium makes the intercom’s body stronger and better able to resist attempted vandalism, the makers add. The IP Verso 2.0 now supports a fifth type of access credential: QR codes (as well RFID cards, PIN codes, fingerprint and smartphone access). QR codes are becoming a more and more popular option because they are easy to distribute via email and are the firm says for one-off or time-limited access – say for couriers or contractors.

The IP Verso 2.0’s new functionality is enabled by the ARTPEC-7 processor, a chip developed by Axis, 2N’s parent company.

Michael Nicholson, 2N’s Business Development Manager for the UK & Ireland, said: “The IP Verso has been so popular for so long because of its modularity and reliability. However, you can’t stand still for a moment in this industry and the option of adding new functionality is one of the features of IP technology. We are therefore constantly looking at ways to enhance the security or flexibility of our devices. In this case, we have delivered both in one go, and because of that, I’m very confident that the 2N IP Verso 2.0 will remain our best-selling intercom for some time to come.”

