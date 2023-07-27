Honey farm’s fire safety

Chain Bridge Honey Farm, a honey producer and visitor attraction near Berwick upon Tweed, has upgraded its fire safety systems with the installation of Comelit-PAC’s LogiFire solution with cloud capability.

Located in the Northumberland countryside, The Chain Bridge Honey Farm is a family business, that has three honey houses and a visitor centre, and over 2,000 hives. At the Farm’s Visitor Centre, for the safety for visitors and staff, the Farm consulted with the local installer SPARC Fire and Security. Based on previous experience, Comelit-PAC’s LogiFire system was recommended as a self-addressing solution that could enable monitoring and management through the cloud. It was designed to blend with its surroundings and ensure coverage across the expansive site.

Says Frances Robson of the Farm: “Our farm attracts thousands of visitors each year who come and learn about beekeeping, explore the farm’s honey products and experience the beauty of nature. The visitor centre is a popular destination, especially with our observation hive, which is essential for us to keep safe and secure.

“SPARC Fire and Security worked closely with us to update our existing fire safety system, recommending LogiFire for its bespoke capabilities and advanced features, which ensures we are compliant with the latest legislation. Its installation was so seamless, we’re already looking at further ways to use LogiFire across our vast farm site to ensure staff, visitors, and valuable assets are well-protected from fire hazards.”

The product firm says that the LogiFire addressable system has been designed to offer compliance with EN approvals, with a range of detectors, offered with designs for systems to blend with their surroundings.

Andrew Harris, Director at Northumberland-based SPARC added: “Chain Bridge Honey Farm faced the challenge of updating their existing fire safety infrastructure to meet evolving safety regulations and ensure comprehensive coverage across their expansive facility. They required a system that would not only provide remote early detection and reliable fire alarms but also offer seamless integration with their existing systems. LogiFire ticked all the boxes, especially being a self-addressing, cloud-based system which offers remote monitoring capability for the management team.”

Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Manager added: “Chain Bridge Honey Farm really is a unique location, and showcases the true capability of LogiFire to accommodate any site without compromise to compliance, style or unparalleled capabilities. Its bespoke features and use of advanced technology enable swift identification and resolution of any system issues, ensuring optimal performance at all times. As a result, Chain Bridge Honey Farm can focus on its core operations of producing gorgeous honey products, safe in the confidence that its premises and visitors are protected by a state-of-the-art fire safety system.”

Visit https://comelitgroup.com/en-gb/systems/fire-protection/introduction-to-fire-protection/.