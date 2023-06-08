The intercom product manufacturer 2N has added adaptive Face Zooming to its video intercoms, for use by householders and in commercial buildings.

Adaptive Face Zooming is based on the camera in the intercom detecting the face in the frame and zooming in so that a user can identify the visitor on the answering unit or smartphone. Where video intercoms come with a wide-angle camera, a standard feature of video door entry products, while wide-angle cameras give an overview of the entrance, the visitor can occupy quite a small space in the frame, making the face hard to recognise.

When two people are in the frame, the video intercom adapts its field of view and automatically focuses on both visitors. If more people enter, the video intercom zooms out to focus all of the visitors in the frame – or back in, if any visitors walk away.

If users need to zoom in further – such as, to confirm the details on an ID badge – a pinch-to-zoom function lets them to zoom in further. Adaptive Face Zooming is available on the 2N IP Style, the company’s flagship video intercom. The 2N IP Style’s 5 megapixel camera has Wide Dynamic Range (WDR). That works on views with uneven lighting outside, whether shadow or sunlight. Adaptive Face Zooming works on all of 2N’s answering units, and on smartphones via the My2N app. Adaptive Face Zooming is not facial recognition technology, the product firm stresses – it only detects faces, it does not save them.

Michael Nicholson, 2N’s Business Development Manager for the UK & Ireland, said: “2N is leading the way when it comes to innovation in access control, and the introduction of adaptive Face Zooming is another first for the company. It matters because it makes it easier for homeowners and people in commercial buildings to be certain who they are talking to through the intercom – and that improves security.”

Visit https://www.2n.com.