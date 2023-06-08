RISCO’s new integrated security alarm and smart automation solution is offering commercial and residential installers the opportunity to cost-effectively access the expanding smart automation market, the manufacturer says.

The product firm points to how the sector is estimated to increase by around 20 per cent between 2021 and 2028, as more end users seek integrated solutions that combine convenience and energy-efficiency with their security. The RisControl Controller for Alarm and Smart Automation enables installers to access this market, providing their customers with an integrated product that involves only a relatively small additional investment to that incurred by a standalone alarm.

In addition to enabling end users to improve their quality of life while reducing energy consumption – as facilities such as lighting and temperature are deployed precisely in response to need – the new product integrates RISCO’s flagship LightSYS+ scalable hybrid intruder alarm. It also enables smart automation, allowing installers to offer customers a professional solution fully differentiated from that available in the DIY market, the company stresses.

The user can create event rules, for example where outdoor lights are switched on when an intruder is detected, deterring the trespasser from attempting to access the building. They may also preconfigure triggered integrated scenes; when occupiers vacate the building, the security system will automatically set, shutters close, doors lock and lights switch off. Scenes can be created manually too.

The controller is designed so installers can integrate it with their customers’ Z-Wave automation devices, irrespective of brand. The solution can be configured with up to 200 Z-Wave devices on projects covering up to 32 rooms, ranging from lights, plugs and switches to door locks and garage doors. RISCO stocks a range of compatible devices that will ultimately include own-brand products.

The RisControl combined controller and user keypad is connected to LightSYS+ via RISCO Bus, the wiring topology enabling installers to make time and material savings of up to 75 per cent it’s claimed on projects. Once installed, the solution enables residential and commercial end users to manage security, video and smart automation remotely from the single RisControl interface and iRISCO app. The intuitive rules engine allows them to customise up to 128 scenes without the need for a PC. RISCO solutions now benefit from Alexa integration, so users can control them using voice commands.

RisControl will also be supplied as a standalone smart automation controller independent of the security system and can connect to RISCO Cloud in situations where wireless systems are installed.

Webinars on June 13 and 20 will enable installers to learn more about the new solution and the ways in which it can enable them to efficiently and cost-effectively access the smart automation business.

Said RISCO’s UK and Ireland managing director, Mark Taylor: “RISCO is committed to catering for the evolving requirements of professional and accredited installers and the new solution has been developed in response to direct communication with our customers.

“It will enable them to revolutionise their businesses. The solution will grant them access to the lucrative smart automation market via the cost-effective installation of integrated solutions that enable them to make their customers’ lives safer, simpler and more energy-efficient – whilst maintaining the most stringent levels of security available.”

About the firm

Set up in 1978, RISCO provides installers with a range of support services including UK-based technical assistance, training events, webinars and videos, and a RISCO Stars incentives scheme. The company offers next-day delivery of orders placed online or by phone. To register for a webinar to learn more, visit smarthome.riscogroup.com.