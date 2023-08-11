New from the Ukrainian manufacturer Ajax Systems are FireProtect 2 fire detectors, for residential fire safety. Seven models of detectors are to be released.

They feature a patented dust-proof smoke chamber that is the maakers say impenetrable for insects; and thermistors for detection of temperature spikes.

Sergii Shcherbakov, Product Manager, Fire Team said: “Due to the wide application of the FireProtect detectors, we gathered valuable experience in fire safety. And what do we see? We see the overregulated and inert markets. We see the same players who do not risk changing their products for years. We see how professionals work with outdated equipment and how users get minimal fire protection and the same minimal features. We’ve accepted the challenge and devoted a year to develop a fire safety road map in an Ajax system.”

Offered are two enclosure types: the bigger features a smoke chamber plus a temperature sensor, and an advanced version also features a CO sensor. The smaller ones have no smoke chamber and feature up to two sensors.

As for install, there is no need to disassemble the detector. With an upgraded SmartBracket panel, an installer can fix the detector and level it at 90 degree angles after mounting. A button on the enclosure to silence the alarm/testing became large and mechanical. Users can quickly press it even with a mop. On the enclosure, three LEDs indicate an alarm, a malfunction, and the regular operation of the detector.

The detectors have tampers on the mount and the smoke chamber. Dismantling the detector means a push notification on users’ smartphones and an event sent to an alarm monitoring station. The company’s Jeweller radio protocol establishes a secure, encrypted communication range with a hub at a distance of up to 1,700m without a range extender. Alarms are transmitted to users and the monitoring station to which the system is connected. If one detector alerts on fire, other fire detectors on the site can activate the buzzers in 20 seconds.

Detectors are paired with a system via a QR code and configured in the app. Detector information is available in real-time from anywhere with internet, and alerts are delivered via push notifications, SMS, or calls. In case of an alarm, the MotionCam (PhOD) or MotionCam Outdoor (PhOD) motion detector can take a photo and send it for visual verification.

FireProtect 2 will be available for order from Ajax Systems partners in the fourth quarter of 2022.