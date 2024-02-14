R&D and training in Meriden

The wireless fire detection alarm product manufacturer Cygnus has opened an R&D and training site in Meriden, Birmingham. The new Cygnus Technology & Training Centre (TTC) will also mark an expansion of the Cygnus Academy – an in-person, custom training place for installers seeking to learn about and become a certified installer of SmartNet, the wireless fire detection and alarm product, according to the firm.

Sandy Damm, CEO called it a pivotal moment for the firm. “We are excited to embark on this journey, as it propels us into the next phase of Cygnus’ growth. This strategic investment reflects our unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of fire safety technology and expertise, ensuring that we continue to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients worldwide. As our business expands, so does the opportunity to cultivate local talent and we are looking forward to adding to our team. I thank Charles Markham, director and shareholder for his remarkable work in setting up this first-class premises, future pillar of Cygnus Group.”

Charles Markham said: “Meriden is the perfect location for our new facility. Its central location and proximity to Birmingham Airport, and key transportation routes gives us great infrastructure connectivity so that we can serve our UK and international customers well from here. This region is also well-known for its technology centres and expertise and, with the combination of training and R&D, the TTC is in the best position to benefit from and develop that talent pool.”

About the TTC

The SmartNet course combines theoretical and practical training, providing insights into the SmartNet technology and the skills required to carry out an installation.

Sandy Damm added: “We are excited to embark on the next stage of our journey to not only foster growth, but also invest further in research and development. The Meriden location was chosen strategically due to its proximity to technological and academic resources, making it an ideal base for Cygnus’ research and development initiatives. The additional space to expand our training facilities also opens up new opportunities for installers to be supported by expert, in-depth training and ongoing first-class technical support.”