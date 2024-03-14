Atlas joiners

Due to what the firm calls significant growth in Scotland and the Midlands, Atlas Security announces two new joiners. Emmanuel Fadunmoye has joined the business as Security Account Manager for the Midlands region. He brings some 20 years of experience in the security sector. His main role revolves around the retention of existing contracts and the mobilisation of new ones, ensuring standards of service delivery.

James Fullerton has joined as Account Manager for Scotland. He served eight years as a Royal Marine, followed by roles in close protection, anti-piracy, contract management and security technology. James is responsible for security operations and account management.

Gary Stanton, Managing Director Atlas Security, said: “Atlas Security has grown from being a quality London business to now offering those quality services to clients in other regions. We provide significant services in the North West, and are investing for growth in Scotland and the Midlands. I am very pleased to have Emmanuel and James on board, strengthening our management team and supporting our development.”

Visit https://atlasfm.com/.