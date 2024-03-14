Global Head of Fire and Life Safety

Paul Pope is the new Global Head of the Fire and Life Safety Business at Ajax Systems, the Ukrainian alarms and security product company.

Paul, pictured, has over 35 years of experience in fire and life safety globally. He’s held top roles in UK and international companies and has qualifications in electrical and electronic engineering. As an engineer, he is associated with the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE).

He said: “I am delighted to join Ajax Systems, a dynamic company known for its remarkable technologies and ambitious presence in the industry. My passion for challenges, fire safety, advanced technology, and teamwork aligns perfectly with the company’s ethos of pushing the boundaries of product innovation and performance. I believe the company offers best-in-class products, solutions, and customer support, which will ensure the achievement of its ambitious growth plans.”

He’s involved with the UK trade body the Fire Industry Association (FIA). He serves as a Board Director and holds positions in various FIA councils; and contributes to technical guidance documents.

