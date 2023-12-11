Professional Security (the Leeds-based security contractor, no relation to Professional Security Magazine) has announced the appointment of Martin Woollam as their new Commercial Director. He has over 25 years of experience in the security industry.

Martin, pictured, is to play a crucial role in enhancing the company’s profile in the contracted security market by growing the client and service line base, the firm says. Using his commercial and operating experience, Martin will support the business from a commercial perspective and help to deliver its strategic objectives.

He has a track record of creating and delivering security solutions across a spectrum of sectors including transport, retail, local government, sports and leisure and events. He also has experience of working in a wider range or other FM (facilities management) including cleaning and ad hoc labour services. He is also an advocate and deliverer of social value projects.

Martin said: “I am delighted to be joining Professional Security at this exciting time in their development. I was sincerely impressed by the vision, passion and dedication of the senior leadership team which was a major factor in my decision to join. I am thrilled to be working alongside such a talented all round delivery team back of house too which makes growth so much easier when you know you can trust a team to deliver exceptional results consistently. It is clear Professional Security live their values and value people first and foremost which allows me to assist with their Social Value strategy. I am sure I will Enjoy the Journey and make sure we are always winning.”