ABM relocating from London Bridge

The facility services provider ABM has moved its London Bridge office into the Transport for London (TfL) North Greenwich offices. TfL is a long-standing customer of ABM.

ABM has also announced two appointments to its senior leadership team. Niall Partridge, previously leading finance for the Irish business, has taken on the role of Finance Director for UK and Ireland. Having lead sales teams at the likes of ISS, Mitie and most recently CBRE, Simon Barnes has been appointed Vice President of Sales in the UK and Ireland.

The last two years have been significant, ABM says, given its acquisition of Dublin-based Momentum Support, new team members from Ireland joining the business to build its presence in Europe and the appointment of Richard Sykes, SVP & President for the UK and Ireland.

After a month of regional roadshows, Richard Sykes spoke to over 120 of the company’s leadership from around the country in an annual conference and awards ceremony, pictured, headlined One ABM, A New Chapter. The firm says the introduction of this event seeks to empower the 12,500 strong UK and Ireland teams to embrace a united approach to achieving ABM’s targets.

Richard Sykes says: “Relocating from London Bridge to a vibrant location at Pier Walk, North Greenwich, heralds the start of a new chapter for ABM. This is an exciting time for us because we have the potential to grow significantly, backed by our Group – the US-listed Fortune 500 constituent, ABM Industries.

“We’ll drive our growth agenda with the many strengths behind us to push deeper into our chosen sectors including Transport, Business and Industry, Public Sector, Distribution and Manufacturing.

“Over the past month we have brought the team together through regional roadshows across the UK and Ireland to reflect on the successes and lessons of the last year but most importantly to look forward. Every member of the ABM team has a part to play in this new chapter for our business and together we will move forward as One ABM.”

Simon Barnes, Vice President of Sales in the UK and Ireland said: “It’s an exciting time to join the business as we open new chapter; aligning our lines of business to evolve our offering, with cross collaboration and shared best practices. With a strategic sector focus as our priority, we will continue to add value to our customer offering by introducing subject matter experts and innovative creative thinking into their space.

“We have so many talented people at ABM UK&I and I am highly impressed by their passion to deliver excellence and make a difference, every day.”

Visit www.abm.co.uk.