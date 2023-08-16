Sniffer dogs unmasking counterfeit goods

City Group K9 report on work against counterfeiting, where law enforcement agencies and businesses are turning to a novel, and effective, ally: sniffer dogs. These four-legged detectives possess a sense of smell that by comparison with humans is extraordinary and enables the canines to sniff out counterfeit goods with accuracy.

Dogs have an exceptionally well-developed sense of smell, far superior to humans. They possess up to 300 million scent receptors, compared to a person’s mere six million, making dogs highly proficient at detecting odours. The dog’s olfactory processing system is dedicated to analysing smells; unlike humans, who rely more on vision and hearing. This makes dogs adept at sniffing out even traces of illicit substances.

Sniffer dogs trained to detect counterfeit goods use their olfactory system to see tell-tale signs in product packaging, materials, and hidden compartments. Whether it’s counterfeit designer clothing, fake luxury watches, or pirated DVDs, these canines can identify the subtle differences between genuine and counterfeit items, through scent alone.

The canine ability to discern specific smells provides a level of precision unmatched by any tech. This ensures that apprehending counterfeiters becomes more efficient and effective, reducing the risks faced by businesses and consumers alike.

Using sniffer dogs enables authorities to locate counterfeit products, drastically shortening the time it takes to identify and seize illicit goods. This expedites legal actions against counterfeiters, leading to faster resolution and reduced business financial losses. Sniffer dogs offer higher accuracy than conventional counterfeit detection methods. Their proficiency minimises the chances of false positives and helps preserve the reputation of genuine brands.

The mere presence of sniffer dogs at ports, warehouses, and marketplaces deters counterfeiters. The fear of being caught by canines is discouraging potential criminals and reducing the overall prevalence of counterfeiting. Employing sniffer dogs as counterfeit detection tools is a cost-effective solution compared to other sophisticated tech. Maintaining and training a dog is far more economical than investing in complex detection machinery while achieving equally reliable results.

Sophie Harper Booth, Group Operations Director, said: “In the fight against counterfeiting, our sniffer dogs have emerged as invaluable assets, providing law enforcement agencies and businesses with unique advantages. Their unparalleled olfactory abilities make them highly efficient and accurate in unmasking counterfeit goods. From expediting identification and seizure processes to serving as a psychological deterrent, these canine heroes contribute significantly to preserving brands’ integrity and protecting consumers. As technology evolves, it’s essential not to overlook that sometimes the most effective solution can be found in the remarkable capabilities of our four-legged companions. We are tremendously proud of our team at K9 of our dog handler and Mostyn the dog who have supported our clients in the search for counterfeit goods and on this occasion identified in terms of the seizure and totalling 9,140 cigarettes packets and 6.95kg of hand rolling tobacco. The items would have been worth £3,633 on the illicit market. If similar items were sold lawfully, their value would be £9,866.

“The sale of counterfeit tobacco products results in lost tax revenue for governments. By cracking down on counterfeit tobacco, authorities can recover these lost revenues and invest them in public services, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.”

And Sam Davy General Manager at K9 said: “At K9 we work with a variety of clients to remove counterfeit tobacco from the streets as this provides several important benefits. Counterfeit tobacco products often contain a range of harmful substances. By removing these products, people are less likely to be exposed to dangerous chemicals and toxins. This helps protect the health and well-being of individuals who may unknowingly consume these counterfeit goods.

“Counterfeit tobacco products deceive consumers by imitating legitimate brands. By eliminating counterfeit goods from the market, consumers can be confident that they are purchasing and consuming genuine products that comply with safety regulations. This protects consumers from potential health risks and ensures they receive the quality they expect.

“The production and distribution of counterfeit tobacco products are often linked to organised criminal networks. By removing counterfeit tobacco from the streets, law enforcement agencies can disrupt these criminal operations, reducing their influence and impact on society. This helps promote a safer environment and reduces crime rates.

“Counterfeit tobacco undermines the efforts of legitimate manufacturers and retailers. Removing these counterfeit products ensures a level playing field for honest businesses, protects their reputation, and supports fair competition in the market. The fight against counterfeit tobacco involves raising public awareness about the dangers and risks associated with these products. By removing counterfeit goods, it sends a strong message to the public about the seriousness of counterfeit trade and encourages more vigilant consumer behaviour.

“Overall, the benefits of removing counterfeit tobacco from the streets include improved health and safety, consumer protection, increased government revenue, reduced organised crime, support for legitimate businesses, and enhanced public awareness.”

More about security dog services at – https://www.citygroupsecurity.com/service-sector/security-dogs/.