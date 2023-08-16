Incident software partners

Vismo, the UK-based tracking and safety solutions developer, announces a partnership with Max Security, the security and risk management firm. Vismo’s providing verified risk data, using Max Security’s intelligence solutions.

Users will be able to identify when their employees are in, close to, or approaching the impact zone of an incident. Vismo will provide support to the employees via the ‘mass notification’ feature of the company’s Locate & Protect App on their phones.

Max Security’s intelligence portal app links to the Vismo Secure Portal, for security teams to view only risk data that is relevant, and filter alerts by the level of severity, to help them manage risks more effectively, and use Mass Notification where necessary.

The firms say that Max Security gives security teams additional real-time insights, tactical monitoring and actionable recommendations that feed to field teams, enabling them to provide a quick and appropriate response.

Craig Swallow, Vismo CEO, says: “Our partnership, including Max Security’s technology, will strengthen both companies’ ability to meet the evolving security needs of businesses, public sector organisations, NGO and individuals wherever they are.”

And Noam J Schiller, President, Max Security, says: “With the power of Max Security’s intelligence and Vismo’s highly optimised location monitoring technology, we are creating a new paradigm in global security and risk management. This collaboration is about more than just merging two services – it’s about providing superior duty of care solutions to our clients around the world.”

