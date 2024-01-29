Professional thieves are targeting UK construction sites, which has prompted some sites to install temporary CCTV towers to deter ‘stealing to order’, says a security contractor. Kingdom Systems reports that it’s protecting hundreds of construction sites from theft each year. It’s warning about the rise of ‘stealing to order’ – where criminals are given a list of sought-after machinery and equipment, to then steal and sell on.

The arm of privately-owned services firm Kingdom says that temporary CCTV towers can help to prevent ‘stealing to order’ crimes and protect businesses that are at risk of losing £800 million every year, according to insurer Allianz Cornhill.

Businesses are also desperately waiting for the Government to address this, says the security firm. Last year, the Government brought in the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act to counteract the problem in the farm sector, but it’s claimed that it fails to address the issue suffered by construction.

And with research by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) suggesting that near all, 92pc of construction workers are affected by theft, with a fifth, 21pc saying they suffer from it every single week, it’s described by Kingdom as an epidemic that largely lies in the hands of building project managers. Often, tradespeople and construction workers have no practical choice but to leave equipment and machinery on-site overnight, the firm notes.

Paul Worsley, Director of Service at Kingdom Systems says: “The serious risk of theft is a concern for all construction site managers and staff, especially when demand for stolen equipment is so high and the costs of replacing them remain equally astronomical. But installing permanent CCTV towers is expensive, time-consuming, and unlikely to be the best option for temporary construction sites. Installing temporary CCTV can be an efficient way to enhance security, deter criminals and safely document any breaches or suspicious activity.”

Video footage from temporary CCTV towers can provide evidence in the event of a theft, speeding the time it takes to catch the perpetrators, the firm adds. Paul Worsley adds: “For everyone involved in a project, a theft of a considerable amount of equipment or machinery can cause a lot of stress and worry. The idea that professional gangs rather than opportunists are targeting sites without proper security means they need to have a more strategic and effective approach to deterring criminals, beyond just the usual lock and key.”

Photo courtesy of Kingdom.