Wall2Wall Group announces its one-year anniversary. This milestone marks a year of growth, accomplishments, and establishing a strong presence in the sector, says the Group, led by Mark Wall. It offers online digital support across social media, alongside sales and marketing, for a range of clients from start-ups to industry-leading brands.

Wall2Wall Group has made two appointments and introduced a new office and showroom for its customers. The company has attended five key industry events to present itself to a wider audience, including the most recent Security TWENTY event at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Mark Wall, Managing Director, said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the one-year mark for Wall2Wall Group. This milestone is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our exceptional team. In just a short space of time, we have accomplished so much, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum, serving our clients, and contributing to their growth, alongside our own!”

Wall2Wall Group points to its customer-centric approach, commitment to discovering innovation, and the expertise of its team members, coming together with over 35 years of industry experience. Partners include Elephants Can’t Jump and PRorigins.

Looking ahead, Wall2Wall Group says it has ambitious plans; it’s looking to expanding its service offerings, continuing to forge partnerships, and further establishing itself to help create lasting value for its clients.

Mark added: “As Wall2Wall Group celebrates our one-year anniversary, we are so grateful to our clients and partners for putting their trust in us, throughout this exciting journey. And to the team that has come on board and embraced my vision, to Sammie, and Nathalie, it’s been amazing and I am so excited for our future. The company remains committed to providing exceptional service, driving innovation, and delivering transformative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients, both new and existing.”

Visit https://www.wall2wallsecurity.co.uk/.