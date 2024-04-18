Sunday, April 21, 2024
Explore VIVOTEK’s Powerful Surveillance Solutions

by Josh Brace

📢 Explore VIVOTEK’s powerful surveillance solutions, paired with advanced AI Deep Search capabilities for unmatched protection at @The Security Event 2024🔐

Join us for a quietly impressive experience as we redefine security, access control integration, and data intelligence at this largest demo showcase in the EMEA region by VIVOTEK EMEA, Delta Controls Inc. and Data Motion!

💼 Event: The Security Event (TSE)

📅 Date: 30 April – 2 May 2024

📌 Stand: 5/J100

📍 Location: The NEC, Birmingham

📝 Registration: https://rfg.circdata.com/publish/TSE24/

Schedule an appointment today with our UKI BDM @Reiss Spear – [email protected]

Contact Our Sales: https://vivotek.zendesk.com/sales/app/capture-form/

#VIVOTEK #NDAA #MadeinTaiwan #Security #Surveillance #AI #Analytics #TSE2024 #TradeShow #UK #Birmingham

