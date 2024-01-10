New Institute chief executive

Simon Hepburn, MA MCMI FRSA, is the new Chief Executive of the Security Institute. The Institute reports that he was selected from a strong set of candidates after an selection process carried out on behalf of the Institute by NFP Consultants, an executive search company.

He’s a 25-year veteran of the not-for-profit, education and careers sector, chair of the Board of Trustees of ReachOut youth mentoring charity and was named as one of the 100 most influential people of African or African Caribbean heritage in the POWERLIST Magazine 2023.

He replaces Frank Cannon CSyP, the consultant who in the autumn was interim chief after the Institute dispensed with Angela Vernon Lawson, who herself had taken over from Rick Mounfield CSyP, who left the Institute after five years as chief in 2022.

Simon Hepburn, pictured, was the first Chief Executive Officer for the UK Cyber Security Council, developing the organisation from a start-up to a Royal Chartered body, leading on cyber standards development and since last year able to bestow professional titles to individuals, the highest level being chartership. He was made a visiting professor at Aston University in his time on the Council.

He’s held director positions within a variety of national and international charities, multi-academy trusts and businesses, was a Trustee Board member of ACEVO (Association for Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations), an Enterprise Advisor for the Greater London Authority (GLA) and sat on the BBC Charities Advisory Board.

He has responded to government consultations, been involved in advisory groups, is a keynote speaker and panellist, and over the years, the Institute notes, he has also built an extensive network from the public, private, and third sector.

Simon said: “I am pleased to join The Security Institute as the new Chief Executive Officer. The Institute has over twenty years of experience providing essential services and being the voice of the security profession. This industry I believe carries out some of the most important work to protect the UK. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, key partners, stakeholders and practitioners to amplify this crucial work and lead the organisation through its next development phase, growth and influence.”

And the Institute’s Chair, Julie Nel, said: “Simon will bring his wealth of experience and extensive network to significantly benefit the Institute. He will be integral to building on our current structure and service delivery. His understanding and experience of working within the cyber security field, as well as leading a membership organisation, means we have recruited a chief executive who will be able to deliver the strategy of the Board and ensure growth and service excellence for our members, partners and stakeholders.”

About the Security Institute

The Security Institute was launched in 1999 and officially incorporated in 2000. The UK-based membership body is open for security practitioners at every career stage, offering events, special interest groups, thought leadership, training and Chartership. The Register of Chartered Security Professionals was established under a Royal Charter issued to the UK’s Worshipful Company of Security Professionals and launched in 2011. Registrants use CSyP as a post-nominal. The Security Institute manages applications to the Register for the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals. About 275 are currently CSyP.