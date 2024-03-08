Worshipful Company fundraiser

Over 180 people attended the 22nd Spring Dance on Saturday, March 2, a Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP) fundraising event and the biggest in the UK security sector, on behalf of the Security Benevolent Fund and the Charitable Trust. The night raised over £37,000 led by Past Master Peter French MBE.

Peter said afterwards: “Raising money for people who struggle with mental problems and need urgent intervention has never been more important. We see that intervention by the charities we support is having an impact, daily. The Annual Spring Dance is committed to deliver a social event that raises awareness, delivers focused help and advice.”

For a gallery of photos from the night in London, visit https://professionalsecurity.co.uk/gallery/wcosp-spring-ball-2024/. Peter is pictured left, with WCoSP Master Russell Penny.

After a drinks reception, the crowd was entertained during dinner with the soulful vibes of Irie J, the master of ceremonies. An online auction was presented on screen and tablets at each table allowed active bidding – some right up to the deadline! Lots included private box seats at the O2 for the sold out comedian Peter Kaye’s tour, a private box for ten people at the Royal Albert Hall, a Singapore F1 experience, a garden party for 50 people; and private Chef with food and wines included for ten people cooked at your home; an exclusive black-tie regimental dinner for two in the City of London and an exclusive Springbank single malt and four tickets to the Hunter Chase at Cheltenham.

Organisers thanked all those who donated lots including: JCi, the Kingham Family, 3MI Battalion, RAF Police and RAF Regiment, QCIC, SSR Personnel, Wilson James, Peter Fraser-Hopewell, Yasmeen Stratton, Goss Twins, Wembley Stadium, Jayne Barley, Pertemps Group, Cook & Butler, MAN Commercial Protection, UMBRA International & Saracens RFU, Springbank Distillery, Google, Clear Choice Training and Malcolm Davidge.

The Worshipful Company’s ‘silent ninjas’ (apprentices and young members) spent the evening roaming the room collecting money for the raffle as well as taking pledges for the Hackney Carriage Drivers Magical Taxi Tour for children with life-threatening illnesses.

After dinner, the Freddie Mercury tribute singer was released, and entertained! A few members showed their extraordinary dance moves and thanks to resident photographer Roy Cooper who captured all on camera.

Special thanks go to all the evening’s sponsors: Event and auction, Hikvision UK & Ireland; for the entertainment TDSi; sponsor Northern Trust; for the reception drinks IFSEC Global – Security & fire safety; the after-party bar Mayflex; towards the Hackney Carriage Drivers appeal, Gratte Brothers Ltd; the SBF appeal sponsor, SSR Personnel; and Charitable Trust appeal sponsor, Dallmeier; and media sponsors Professional Security Magazine.

Peter and fellow volunteers have now raised over £725,000 for charities.