The Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery, given each year by the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals after the London bombings in July 2005, recognises individuals who have acted to confront danger to another person, without consideration for their own safety.

The 2023 Award was presented at the Company’s Annual Dinner in October where the Sheriffs launched the Award for 2024. In February the Sheriffs attended a Reception, hosted by the Worshipful Company, in the Judges’ Dining Room at The Old Bailey to raise the profile of the Award and to seek nominations for 2024.

The reception was presided over by Alderwoman and Sheriff Dame Susan Langley and Alderman Sheriff Bronek Masojada and opened with the Master of the Company, Russell Penny who welcomed the Sheriffs, Members of the Company and guests and introduced Wes Harper, Junior Warden and Chair of the Sheriffs’ Award Working Group for 2024. The Junior Warden then gave a brief history of the Award and an overview of how the process is managed.

Alderman Sheriff Bronek Masojada spoke on behalf of the Sheriffs and thanked the Worshipful Company for their continued support and the privilege of choosing the Principal Recipient and Commendations for the award.

The Master thanked the Sherriff for his words and acknowledged the support of the late Sir David Brewer in setting up the award in 2006 after the London bombings in July 2005, and welcomed Niall Stranix, who received the 2023 award.

Each winner receives a trophy, a framed certificate and £5,000. By order of the Sheriffs, the Principal Recipient’s name is permanently inscribed on the Honours Board and in the Book of Honour, on display at The Old Bailey.

Nominations are now being sought from across the UK and are open to any person, whether a member of the public, the emergency services, the armed forces or anyone employed in the security industry. The closing date for nominations is August 1.

If you know someone who deserves to be nominated, submit your nomination via the WCoSP website. Or contact the Clerk, via email – [email protected].

Pictured left to right are Master of the Company, Russell Penny; Alderwoman and Sheriff Dame Susan Langley; Niall Stranix; and Alderman Sheriff Bronek Masojada.

Visit www.wcosp.org.