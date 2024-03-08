Women at Infosecurity Europe

A technology ethics broadcaster and researcher, Stephanie Hare will give the keynote address for the eighth annual Women in Cybersecurity event, running on day two of the Infosecurity Europe show on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Hare is author of Technology is Not Neutral: A Short Guide to Technology Ethics. Her career spans foreign policy research, tech company strategy, consultancy research, and journalism. She will speak about the implications of living through a technological revolution, touching on historical, political, and contemporary aspects of AI, data privacy, policy-making and cybersecurity.

Organisers say that the Women in Cybersecurity has been scaled to accommodate a growing audience, in 2024 to hear about the gender pay gap, imposter syndrome, mentorship, and negotiation skills.

Nicole Mills Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, said: “Last year’s Women in Cybersecurity event saw another full house as attendees took to the theatre to hear from our keynote and panel of inspiring women. We continue to drive a need for change and showcase the multitude of experience and varied female voices and experts in cybersecurity. This year, promises more motivating discussions and a vision for future generations of women in cyber.”

Hosted by Infosecurity Magazine Editor, Beth Maundrill, the Women in Cybersecurity event will run from 3pm to 5:30pm in the keynote theatre and include a panel discussion showcasing some of the industry’s influential women.

Beth Maundrill said: “We are delighted to have Stephanie Hare as our keynote speaker for the Women in Cybersecurity event at Infosecurity Europe. Stephanie’s diverse expertise and insights into the technological landscape will undoubtedly provide attendees with valuable perspectives on the future of cybersecurity.”

The event is not limited to women in cybersecurity roles; allies and employers are encouraged to attend. The event will give insights into the industry from a Women in Cybersecurity perspective, affording attendees knowledge on how to support, attract, and retain women in their teams and how to encourage diversity and address barriers faced by women in organisations.

Sponsoring the event, are 1Password (password manager) and Akamai FLAME (Female Learning and Mentoring Experience). For more about the event and to register, visit https://www.infosecurityeurope.com.

Picture by Mark Rowe; the 2023 show.