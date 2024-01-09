Cameras at Czech data centres

Seznam, also known as Seznam.cz, is an internet provider and search engine in the Czech Republic. It operates 25 services under associated brands – email, search, advertising, a contact directory and an app,. Hence it operates two data centres; Nagoja, which takes up about 1,200 square metres, and Kokura, recently been expanded with a new data hall.

Cameras from the video surveillance product manufacturer Hanwha Vision replaced existing CCTV in Kokura, which had been installed in 2013 and required an upgrade.. The new data hall, along with Nagoja, uses Hanwha devices including XNF-8010RV, XNO-8080R and XNO-C9083R cameras, which come with AI video analytics. Hanwha Vision cameras have been fitted in past Seznam data centres.

With two data halls in each data centre location comprising 200 racks, operators need to maintain vigilance over a wide, potentially busy area that contains sensitive data. To do so, 121 cameras were installed at Nagoja and 84 in Kokura, where a central control room manages the estate. The cameras support perimeter protection.

Given the potential financial and reputational costs of a data breach, it’s essential that Seznam’s data centres are fully protected at all times. This means using cyber-resilient video cameras that reduce the risk of a breach as far as possible. Likewise, operational continuity is crucial, so operators need to be able to respond to any emergencies such as potential fire or flooding. AI analytics are in use to reduce false alarms, so operators can respond to only those events that require their attention. This can reduce fatigue from false alarms caused by wildlife, tree branches moving in the wind, and other distracting events. Flickering lights from servers in data centres can also trigger false alarms – something that AI cameras can reduce, the product firm adds.

The XNF-8010RV features loitering detection, people counting and queue management to support access control into the data centres. It also has audio detection and sound classification to alert operators to shouting, screaming, glass breaking, and more. Similarly, the XNO-C9083R features object detection and classification to counter false alarms, along with forensic search to help operators find footage for investigations. Operators can monitor inside the data centres plus outside the buildings — to monitor people as they enter and exit the area, and ensure that no unauthorised individuals enter restricted areas.

Data centres can be targets for malicious actors, so reducing potential vulnerabilities in their CCTV infrastructure is vital. Hanwha Vision devices come with several cybersecurity trustmarks This includes National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance, which means Hanwha Vision meets a level of security and due diligence put in place for US federal agencies. Hanwha Vision is one of the few manufacturers in the video industry that has achieved the UL Cybersecurity Assurance Program (UL CAP) certification for its products. Hanwha Vision’s information security system has also been ISO 27001 certified, while the company has already announced its preparedness for the forthcoming Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and Network and Information Security Directive 2nd Edition (NIS2).