Connecting National Lottery

CSL will be working alongside Vodafone to deliver managed IoT services that will underpin the rollout of connectivity for the Fourth National Lottery Licence. A ten-year licence was awarded to Allwyn UK and will become effective from February 1, 2024, replacing Camelot which operated the Lottery since it began in 1994.

In an initial 12-month period CSL will deploy fixed and mobile-managed IoT connectivity services, using Vodafone’s core network infrastructure, to serve retailers. CSL manages close to three million IoT endpoints for business and mission critical applications across Europe, having started in 1996 providing alarm signalling products and now offering secure managed IoT connectivity and SIMs for M2M (machine to machine) and IoT (Internet of Things) applications. A project team will work alongside Vodafone through the planning, delivery, and in-life phases, over the term of this UK-wide project.

Kathryn Platt, Head of Indirect Business at Vodafone said: “We are delighted to work alongside our specialist critical connectivity partner, CSL, to deliver managed IoT services as part of the upgrade to the National Lottery’s infrastructure. CSL’s proven IoT expertise and delivery capability powered by Vodafone’s industry leading IoT connectivity will be essential in delivering the National Lottery project and helping to support retailers with the tools they need to grow their businesses.”

And Ed Heale, CSL’s CEO said: “This deal further demonstrates CSL’s fast growing position as a leading provider of managed IoT services and reinforces CSL’s strong partnership with Vodafone. Together, we are now the go-to providers for business and mission critical connectivity projects.”

Vodafone meanwhile will provide IoT connectivity and broadband which will be delivered as a private secure network for all retail sites. Vodafone will also host the lottery in its UK data centres and provide Allwyn with Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity to all their offices. The National Lottery communications infrastructure is taking a ‘mobile first’ approach.