Dave Clark award

Ross Harvey, a Northern Ireland-based director of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC), has been awarded the David Clark Award at a International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) gathering of industry figures on Wednesday November 2, at 240 Blackfriars, the London offices of Informa.

The David Clark Award was created to celebrate the legacy that David Clark left in the UK security sector. Joe Connell, former Chair of the ASC, said that “David Clark was a man that was loved and respected across the industry”.

The Safer Business Network’s WAVE and Ask for Angela initiatives won the 2023 Group category. Ross is pictured right, presented with the award by David’s widow Sarah. Pictured left are former ASC chair Joe Connell, and Security Commonwealth chair Jayne King.

Gary Thomas, ASC Chair, who was among those at the event, said afterwards: “David Clark was a truly special leader in the industry. I am so pleased that an award created in his memory has been awarded to Ross who is an inspiration to anyone who knows him and embodies the commitment to the security industry that the majority of ASC members feel.

On receiving the award Ross said “I’m deeply honoured to have been presented with the David Clark Award. The significance of this accolade is profound, as it carries the name of a man who was not only a true inspiration to our industry but also someone that was held in great esteem by many within the industry.

“To receive this award in the presence of David’s wife added a touching and personal resonance to the occasion. It was a privilege to be part of such a poignant moment, paying tribute to his memory and legacy within the security sector.

“I am beyond grateful and truly humbled by this recognition. It is a reminder of the collective spirit and dedication that underpin our industry. This award is not just for me but for all my peers who work tirelessly to advance our profession. It fuels my commitment to uphold the values and standards that this award embodies.”

Caroline Bashford was named specially commended. This year’s individual nomination finalists were:

Daniel Pike who is UK Divisional Security lead at NG Bailey, a security professional who has risen through the ranks to security management. and is actively supporting and inspiring his workers. Ross Harvey is a security consultant who is also a lecturer and mentor specialising in electronic security asset protection, risk management and mitigation. Ross is active across many of the UK security associations including the ASC. James Willison, who was among the speakers at the event, is a project and engagement manager, and a founder of the Internet of Things Security Foundation. Theo Nicolaou has over 20 years experience in the security sector and is involved in collaborative initiatives across the City of London especially collaboration between the private and public security sectors. Caroline Bashford is a Director of ASIS, Chapter 208 secretary, and is involved in training within the UK’s security sector. Caroline is due to stand down from the UK chapter of ASIS this year after a long and loyal service. Bennett Arron is a writer and comedian; as the victim of identity theft he suffered personal loss. He is now devoting his professional communicating skills to sharing his victim knowledge and experience with the security and public sector aimed at fraud prevention.

The award is actually two-fold; for an individual, and group. The group nomination finalists were:

City Security Council ‘EDI Filming Project’. This initiative filmed over 300 security personnel to champion the diversity of professionals that exists within the security sector, and the sector’s commitment to equality diversity and inclusion.

We Are Waterloo Business Improvement District ‘South Bank University Criminology Initiative’. The BID district in London has existed since 2006 and comprises of 430 businesses. This initiative with the nearby South Bank University criminology students seeks to expose them to the security sector and provide them with experience within the sector, to offer career opportunities.

Safer Business Network is featured in the October and November print editions of Professional Security Magazine. ‘WAVE (Welfare and Vulnerability Engagement) and Ask for Angela Initiative’ are being delivered to over 15,000 staff and 1,000 customer facing businesses to raise awareness of people that may be vulnerable under certain circumstances. Training staff can help to prevent and reduce sexual violence and vulnerability within the night-time economy and beyond.

About Dave Clark

David Clark served in the Welsh Guards and having left the military he entered the security industry as a security officer and worked his way up through the ranks to the role of chief security officer. David was known for reaching out to support and inspire the people who worked for him. He also impressed and inspired the employers of these people by demonstrating how security adds to the overall resilience, value, and growth of a business. David shared his enthusiasm across the security sector as chair of the UK chapter of ASIS and the umbrella body the Security Commonwealth.