Case Studies

City of London women’s safety survey

by Mark Rowe

Don Randall MBE, chairman of the CoLCPA (City of London Crime Prevention Association) writes:

How safe do women feel in our City of London?  This is a question we need your help in answering. Thousands of women visit the City of London every day. However, evidence suggests there are some areas and times of the day when women feel vulnerable in our City. In order for everyone can feel safe, the City of London Crime Prevention Association working in partnership with multiple other agencies in the City of London, want to change that. We need to hear from you to help us make those changes.

The Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls (P-VAWG) survey is an opportunity for women who live, work, and visit the City of London to tell us about how safe they feel and what they would like to see implemented to make them feel safer.

We can put in place new initiatives to create a safer public environment for women, and we want to hear from everyone about their views on feeling safe in the City of London, and what they would like to see introduced to ensure new initiatives are effective.

We are committed to supporting the outcomes of this survey and tackling the issue of violence against women and girls.

Please help us reach the people we want to protect by circulating this QR Code among your workforce, connections, friends and family and via your company social media.

Access survey  at –  https://survey.zohopublic.eu/zs/PhBjGZ.

The association meets next on November 27, on the topic Understanding Barriers and Responding to Domestic Abuse, at Fishmongers Hall, London, EC4R. For the association’s meeting dates into 2024, visit https://www.cityoflondoncpa.org.uk/meetings/

